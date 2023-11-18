Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Pageau in that upcoming Islanders-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Islanders vs Flames Game Info

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Pageau has yet to score a goal this year through 16 games played.

Pageau has a point in four of 16 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Pageau has an assist in four of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Pageau has an implied probability of 37% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pageau has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pageau Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 2 5 Points 2 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

