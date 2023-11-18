Jean-Gabriel Pageau Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flames - November 18
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Pageau in that upcoming Islanders-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Flames Game Info
|Islanders vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Flames Prediction
|Islanders vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Flames Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pageau Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.
- Pageau has yet to score a goal this year through 16 games played.
- Pageau has a point in four of 16 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Pageau has an assist in four of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Pageau has an implied probability of 37% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Pageau has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pageau Stats vs. the Flames
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|16
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.