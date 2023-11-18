Jesper Bratt and the New Jersey Devils will meet the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Prudential Center. Thinking about a bet on Bratt? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In Bratt's 15 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bratt has a point in 11 games this year (out of 15), including multiple points six times.

In 10 of 15 games this year, Bratt has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Bratt's implied probability to go over his point total is 35.7% based on the odds.

There is a 56.1% chance of Bratt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 30 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 11 22 Points 6 8 Goals 2 14 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.