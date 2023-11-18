For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Joel Farabee a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

In six of 16 games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Farabee has zero points on the power play.

Farabee averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 40 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:47 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:12 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 13:44 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:02 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:00 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 19:47 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:23 Home W 6-2

Flyers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

