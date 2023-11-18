Joel Farabee and the Philadelphia Flyers will play on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Farabee in that upcoming Flyers-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Farabee vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:18 per game on the ice, is +9.

Farabee has a goal in six games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 16 games this year, Farabee has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 16 games this season, Farabee has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Farabee goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Farabee has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Farabee Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 40 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 3 12 Points 1 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.