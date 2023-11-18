The Calgary Flames, with Jonathan Huberdeau, take the ice Saturday versus the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Huberdeau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Flames vs Islanders Game Info

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Huberdeau has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

Huberdeau has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 16 games this year, Huberdeau has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 16 games this season, Huberdeau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Huberdeau hits the over on his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 16 Games 2 9 Points 2 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

