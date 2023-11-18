Jonathan Huberdeau Game Preview: Flames vs. Islanders - November 18
The Calgary Flames, with Jonathan Huberdeau, take the ice Saturday versus the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Huberdeau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Flames vs Islanders Game Info
Huberdeau Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, Huberdeau has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.
- Huberdeau has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In seven of 16 games this year, Huberdeau has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.
- In five of 16 games this season, Huberdeau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Huberdeau hits the over on his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.
- Huberdeau has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Huberdeau Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|16
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|2
