Will Kyle Palmieri Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 18?
Can we expect Kyle Palmieri lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders face off with the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Palmieri stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Palmieri's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Palmieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:59
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|17:17
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Away
|W 2-0
Islanders vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
