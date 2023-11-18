The New York Islanders, Kyle Palmieri among them, play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you'd like to wager on Palmieri's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Islanders vs Flames Game Info

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 17:45 on the ice per game.

Palmieri has a goal in three of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Palmieri has registered a point in a game eight times this year out of 16 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 16 games this season, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Palmieri has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 1 9 Points 1 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

