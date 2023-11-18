Will Leon Draisaitl Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 18?
Should you wager on Leon Draisaitl to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Draisaitl stats and insights
- In five of 15 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are allowing 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Draisaitl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:58
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|4
|1
|3
|18:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:58
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|24:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|22:38
|Away
|L 7-4
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
