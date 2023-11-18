Should you wager on Leon Draisaitl to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

  • In five of 15 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
  • He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are allowing 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:58 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 4 1 3 18:59 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:52 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:36 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:41 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:01 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:58 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 2 0 2 24:55 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 2 0 2 22:38 Away L 7-4

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

