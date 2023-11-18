Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amalie Arena. Fancy a wager on Draisaitl? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:49 per game on the ice, is +3.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in five of 15 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Draisaitl has a point in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In eight of 15 games this season, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Draisaitl's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 61.7% of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 15 Games 2 21 Points 3 6 Goals 2 15 Assists 1

