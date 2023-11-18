For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is MacKenzie Weegar a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

  • Weegar has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • On the power play, Weegar has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Weegar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:49 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:19 Away W 6-3
11/1/2023 Stars 2 1 1 22:36 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 22:34 Away L 5-2
10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:00 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:27 Home L 3-1

Flames vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

