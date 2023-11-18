Will MacKenzie Weegar Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 18?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is MacKenzie Weegar a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Weegar stats and insights
- Weegar has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- On the power play, Weegar has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Weegar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|24:19
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|22:36
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|22:34
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:00
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Home
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
