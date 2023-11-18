Will Martin Pospisil Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the New York Islanders. Is Martin Pospisil going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350
Pospisil stats and insights
- In two of six games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- Pospisil has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
