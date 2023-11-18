On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the New York Islanders. Is Martin Pospisil going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Pospisil has zero points on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

