Saturday's contest features the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) matching up at Hytche Athletic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-55 win for heavily favored Pennsylvania according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 18.

The game has no line set.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: DSN

Where: Princess Anne, Maryland

Venue: Hytche Athletic Center

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 87, Maryland-Eastern Shore 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania

Computer Predicted Spread: Pennsylvania (-32.3)

Pennsylvania (-32.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Maryland-Eastern Shore Performance Insights

On offense, Maryland-Eastern Shore was the 221st-ranked squad in the country (69.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 67th (66.3 points allowed per game).

With 29.7 rebounds per game and 32.3 rebounds allowed, the Hawks were 294th and 265th in the country, respectively, last year.

With 13.5 assists per game last season, Maryland-Eastern Shore was 143rd in college basketball.

The Hawks made 7.4 3-pointers per game and shot 31.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 182nd and 306th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, Maryland-Eastern Shore was 73rd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 82nd in defensive 3-point percentage (32.2%).

The Hawks took 39.7% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 29.5% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 60.3% of their shots, with 70.5% of their makes coming from there.

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

Last year Pennsylvania put up 75.0 points per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 72.0 points per contest (237th-ranked).

Last year the Quakers grabbed 34.4 boards per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 30.0 rebounds per contest (101st-ranked).

Last season Pennsylvania ranked 62nd in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.7 per game.

The Quakers ranked 24th-worst in the nation with 9.9 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball).

The Quakers were 92nd in the country with 8.1 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 80th with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Pennsylvania ceded 8.7 three-pointers per game (332nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 32.6% (106th-ranked) from downtown.

Pennsylvania took 61.2% two-pointers and 38.8% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 70% were two-pointers and 30% were threes.

