The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) face the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Pennsylvania AVG Pennsylvania Rank
221st 69.7 Points Scored 75.0 95th
67th 66.3 Points Allowed 72.0 237th
294th 29.7 Rebounds 34.4 43rd
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
143rd 13.5 Assists 14.7 62nd
338th 14.1 Turnovers 12.2 217th

