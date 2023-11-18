The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) face the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Pennsylvania AVG Pennsylvania Rank 221st 69.7 Points Scored 75.0 95th 67th 66.3 Points Allowed 72.0 237th 294th 29.7 Rebounds 34.4 43rd 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 143rd 13.5 Assists 14.7 62nd 338th 14.1 Turnovers 12.2 217th

