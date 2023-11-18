Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) face the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)
- Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Pennsylvania Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|75.0
|95th
|67th
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|237th
|294th
|29.7
|Rebounds
|34.4
|43rd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|338th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
