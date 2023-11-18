The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) and the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Hytche Athletic Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on DSN.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: DSN

DSN Where: Princess Anne, Maryland

Princess Anne, Maryland Venue: Hytche Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs Pennsylvania Betting Records & Stats

The Hawks were 15-11-0 against the spread last season.

Pennsylvania put together a 16-10-0 record against the spread last year.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland-Eastern Shore 69.7 144.7 66.3 138.3 137.5 Pennsylvania 75.0 144.7 72.0 138.3 143.2

Additional Maryland-Eastern Shore vs Pennsylvania Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hawks scored only 2.3 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Quakers gave up (72.0).

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 6-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall last season when scoring more than 72.0 points.

The Quakers' 75.0 points per game last year were 8.7 more points than the 66.3 the Hawks allowed to opponents.

Pennsylvania put together a 13-7 ATS record and a 15-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.3 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-11-0 11-15-0 Pennsylvania 16-10-0 16-10-0

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Pennsylvania 10-3 Home Record 11-4 7-9 Away Record 6-9 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 9-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

