Mathew Barzal Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flames - November 18
Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will play the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a wager on Barzal? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Mathew Barzal vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Islanders vs Flames Game Info
|Islanders vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Flames Prediction
|Islanders vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Flames Player Props
Barzal Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, Barzal has averaged 19:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.
- In three of 16 games this season, Barzal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Barzal has a point in 11 games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.
- Barzal has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 16 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability is 58.8% that Barzal hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.
Barzal Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|16
|Games
|2
|14
|Points
|3
|3
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|3
