Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will play the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a wager on Barzal? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mathew Barzal vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Flames Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Barzal has averaged 19:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In three of 16 games this season, Barzal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barzal has a point in 11 games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Barzal has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 16 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Barzal hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barzal Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 2 14 Points 3 3 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.