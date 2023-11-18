Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will play the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Backlund's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Flames vs Islanders Game Info

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Backlund has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 19:05 on the ice per game.

Backlund has a goal in one of 16 games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.

Backlund has registered a point in a game six times this year out of 16 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 16 games this season, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Backlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 16 Games 2 7 Points 3 2 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

