The Princeton Tigers (3-0) hope to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Monmouth Hawks (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.

Monmouth vs. Princeton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
  • TV: SportsNet NY
Monmouth Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Hawks had a 40.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 42.5% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.
  • Monmouth had a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Hawks were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 20th.
  • Last year, the Hawks averaged 61.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers gave up.
  • Monmouth went 5-3 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Princeton Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 45.5% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.9% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.
  • Princeton went 9-4 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Hawks ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tigers ranked 162nd.
  • The Tigers scored just 0.8 more points per game last year (75.5) than the Hawks gave up (74.7).
  • When Princeton gave up fewer than 61.7 points last season, it went 8-0.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Monmouth averaged 61 points per game in 2022-23, the same number as it averaged in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Hawks surrendered 73 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.2.
  • Monmouth made 3.8 treys per game with a 25.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 4.1% points worse than it averaged on the road (4.1, 29.7%).

Princeton Home & Away Comparison

  • Princeton scored 81.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 5.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than on the road (66.5).
  • Princeton knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ George Mason L 72-61 EagleBank Arena
11/10/2023 @ West Virginia W 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/18/2023 Princeton - OceanFirst Bank Center
11/21/2023 Lehigh - OceanFirst Bank Center
11/24/2023 Belmont - Palestra

Princeton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Rutgers W 68-61 CURE Insurance Arena
11/10/2023 @ Hofstra W 74-67 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
11/15/2023 @ Duquesne W 70-67 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/18/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
11/22/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
11/25/2023 Northeastern - Jadwin Gymnasium

