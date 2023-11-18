How to Watch Monmouth vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Princeton Tigers (3-0) hope to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Monmouth Hawks (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.
Monmouth vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: SportsNet NY
Monmouth Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hawks had a 40.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 42.5% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.
- Monmouth had a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Hawks were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 20th.
- Last year, the Hawks averaged 61.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers gave up.
- Monmouth went 5-3 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Princeton Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 45.5% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.9% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.
- Princeton went 9-4 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Hawks ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tigers ranked 162nd.
- The Tigers scored just 0.8 more points per game last year (75.5) than the Hawks gave up (74.7).
- When Princeton gave up fewer than 61.7 points last season, it went 8-0.
Monmouth Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Monmouth averaged 61 points per game in 2022-23, the same number as it averaged in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Hawks surrendered 73 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.2.
- Monmouth made 3.8 treys per game with a 25.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 4.1% points worse than it averaged on the road (4.1, 29.7%).
Princeton Home & Away Comparison
- Princeton scored 81.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 away.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 5.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than on the road (66.5).
- Princeton knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).
Monmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 72-61
|EagleBank Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ West Virginia
|W 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Princeton
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/24/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Palestra
Princeton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Rutgers
|W 68-61
|CURE Insurance Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Hofstra
|W 74-67
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Duquesne
|W 70-67
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/18/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
