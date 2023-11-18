The Princeton Tigers (3-0) hope to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Monmouth Hawks (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.

Monmouth vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: SportsNet NY

Monmouth Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawks had a 40.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 42.5% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.

Monmouth had a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Hawks were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 20th.

Last year, the Hawks averaged 61.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers gave up.

Monmouth went 5-3 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Princeton Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 45.5% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.9% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.

Princeton went 9-4 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Hawks ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tigers ranked 162nd.

The Tigers scored just 0.8 more points per game last year (75.5) than the Hawks gave up (74.7).

When Princeton gave up fewer than 61.7 points last season, it went 8-0.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Monmouth averaged 61 points per game in 2022-23, the same number as it averaged in away games.

In 2022-23, the Hawks surrendered 73 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.2.

Monmouth made 3.8 treys per game with a 25.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 4.1% points worse than it averaged on the road (4.1, 29.7%).

Princeton Home & Away Comparison

Princeton scored 81.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 away.

In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 5.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than on the road (66.5).

Princeton knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ George Mason L 72-61 EagleBank Arena 11/10/2023 @ West Virginia W 73-65 WVU Coliseum 11/18/2023 Princeton - OceanFirst Bank Center 11/21/2023 Lehigh - OceanFirst Bank Center 11/24/2023 Belmont - Palestra

Princeton Upcoming Schedule