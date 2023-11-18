Saturday's game between the Princeton Tigers (3-0) and the Monmouth Hawks (1-1) at OceanFirst Bank Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Princeton securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 18.

The matchup has no set line.

Monmouth vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Monmouth vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 70, Monmouth 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Monmouth vs. Princeton

Computer Predicted Spread: Princeton (-4.1)

Princeton (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 135.6

Monmouth Performance Insights

Last year, Monmouth was fourth-worst in the nation offensively (61.7 points scored per game) and 306th defensively (74.7 points allowed).

With 29.8 rebounds per game and 32.8 rebounds conceded, the Hawks were 288th and 288th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Monmouth was 268th in the country in assists (12.0 per game) last year.

The Hawks were the -3-worst squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (4.1 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (28.8%) last year.

Last year, Monmouth was seventh-worst in the country in 3-pointers allowed (9.3 per game) and 16th-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.0%).

Last season, Monmouth attempted 25.1% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 74.9% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 18% of Monmouth's buckets were 3-pointers, and 82% were 2-pointers.

Princeton Performance Insights

Last season Princeton posted 75.5 points per game (85th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 68.5 points per contest (127th-ranked).

The Tigers ranked 20th-best in college basketball by averaging 35.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 123rd in college basketball (30.3 allowed per contest).

Last season Princeton ranked 157th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.3 per game.

Last season the Tigers averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.1 turnovers per contest (327th-ranked).

Last year the Tigers drained 8.5 threes per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.2% (174th-ranked) from downtown.

Princeton was 73rd in college basketball with 6.4 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 82nd with a 32.2% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Princeton attempted 34.7 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 58.2% of the shots it took (and 68.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 24.9 treys per contest, which were 41.8% of its shots (and 31.4% of the team's buckets).

