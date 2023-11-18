The Princeton Tigers (1-0) play the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at OceanFirst Bank Center. This clash will begin at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Monmouth vs. Princeton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Monmouth vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Princeton AVG Princeton Rank 355th 61.7 Points Scored 75.5 85th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 35.6 20th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 362nd 4.1 3pt Made 8.5 60th 268th 12.0 Assists 13.3 157th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

