Monmouth vs. Princeton November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Princeton Tigers (1-0) play the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at OceanFirst Bank Center. This clash will begin at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Monmouth vs. Princeton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tahron Allen: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Princeton Top Players (2022-23)
- Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Monmouth vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Monmouth Rank
|Monmouth AVG
|Princeton AVG
|Princeton Rank
|355th
|61.7
|Points Scored
|75.5
|85th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|362nd
|4.1
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
