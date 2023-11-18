Monmouth vs. Princeton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Monmouth Hawks (1-1) host the Princeton Tigers (3-0) at OceanFirst Bank Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.
Monmouth vs. Princeton Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey
- Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Monmouth vs Princeton Betting Records & Stats
- The Hawks beat the spread 12 times in 33 games last year.
- Princeton compiled a 16-13-1 record against the spread last season.
Monmouth vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Monmouth
|61.7
|137.2
|74.7
|143.2
|136.5
|Princeton
|75.5
|137.2
|68.5
|143.2
|142.9
Additional Monmouth vs Princeton Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hawks recorded 61.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allowed.
- Monmouth had a 7-1 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
- The Tigers' 75.5 points per game last year were just 0.8 more points than the 74.7 the Hawks allowed to opponents.
- Princeton put together an 8-4 ATS record and an 11-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.7 points.
Monmouth vs. Princeton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Monmouth
|12-21-0
|19-14-0
|Princeton
|16-13-1
|16-12-2
Monmouth vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Monmouth
|Princeton
|3-10
|Home Record
|11-3
|3-15
|Away Record
|7-4
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|6-12-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-1
|61.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.4
|61.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.4
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-2
|12-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
