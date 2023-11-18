The Monmouth Hawks (1-1) host the Princeton Tigers (3-0) at OceanFirst Bank Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Monmouth vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monmouth vs Princeton Betting Records & Stats

The Hawks beat the spread 12 times in 33 games last year.

Princeton compiled a 16-13-1 record against the spread last season.

Monmouth vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Monmouth 61.7 137.2 74.7 143.2 136.5 Princeton 75.5 137.2 68.5 143.2 142.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Monmouth vs Princeton Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hawks recorded 61.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allowed.

Monmouth had a 7-1 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

The Tigers' 75.5 points per game last year were just 0.8 more points than the 74.7 the Hawks allowed to opponents.

Princeton put together an 8-4 ATS record and an 11-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Monmouth vs. Princeton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Monmouth 12-21-0 19-14-0 Princeton 16-13-1 16-12-2

Monmouth vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Monmouth Princeton 3-10 Home Record 11-3 3-15 Away Record 7-4 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-12-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-1 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-2 12-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.