When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Morgan Frost score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

  • Frost has scored in one of nine games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Frost has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 40 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:45 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 2 2 0 16:39 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 6-3
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:41 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 3-2
10/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2
10/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

