Morgan Frost will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights play at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Considering a wager on Frost? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Morgan Frost vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Frost Season Stats Insights

Frost has averaged 8:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Through nine games played this season, Frost has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

In three of nine games this year, Frost has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Frost has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Frost hits the over on his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Frost has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Frost Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 3 4 Points 1 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

