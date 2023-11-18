On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the New York Islanders. Is Nazem Kadri going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

  • Kadri has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:54 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:22 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 2 1 1 19:03 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:16 Away W 6-3
11/1/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:13 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:09 Away L 5-2
10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:44 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 3-1

Flames vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

