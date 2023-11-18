On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the New York Islanders. Is Nazem Kadri going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kadri stats and insights

Kadri has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:54 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:22 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 2 1 1 19:03 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:16 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:13 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:09 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:44 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.