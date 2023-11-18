Will Nazem Kadri Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the New York Islanders. Is Nazem Kadri going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Kadri stats and insights
- Kadri has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Kadri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:22
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|19:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:16
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|20:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
