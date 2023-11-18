The Calgary Flames, including Nazem Kadri, take the ice Saturday against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Kadri against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nazem Kadri vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Kadri has averaged 17:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

Kadri has a goal in three of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kadri has a point in seven of 16 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 16 games this season, Kadri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kadri has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kadri Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 16 Games 2 9 Points 1 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.