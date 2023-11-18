Nazem Kadri Game Preview: Flames vs. Islanders - November 18
The Calgary Flames, including Nazem Kadri, take the ice Saturday against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Kadri against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.
Nazem Kadri vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Flames vs Islanders Game Info
Kadri Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, Kadri has averaged 17:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.
- Kadri has a goal in three of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Kadri has a point in seven of 16 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.
- In five of 16 games this season, Kadri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Kadri has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.
Kadri Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|16
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|0
