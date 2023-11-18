In the upcoming game versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nick DeSimone to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

DeSimone is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

DeSimone has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

