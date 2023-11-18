When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Nick Seeler score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Seeler stats and insights

  • Seeler is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (two shots).
  • Seeler has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 40 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Seeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:16 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:21 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:12 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:48 Home W 6-2

Flyers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

