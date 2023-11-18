Can we expect Nikita Zadorov scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames play the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

Zadorov has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Zadorov has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:30 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:33 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:15 Away W 6-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:19 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:16 Away L 6-2

Flames vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

