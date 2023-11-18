Should you bet on Noah Cates to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Cates score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cates stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Cates scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has scored one goal against the Golden Knights this season in one game (four shots).

Cates has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 40 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cates recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:31 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:30 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:21 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:39 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:29 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:59 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.