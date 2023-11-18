Will Noah Dobson Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 18?
Can we anticipate Noah Dobson lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders clash with the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Dobson stats and insights
- Dobson has scored in six of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.
- Dobson averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Dobson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|24:51
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|24:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:32
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|24:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|23:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|26:31
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|26:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|25:25
|Away
|W 2-0
Islanders vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
