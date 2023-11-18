Can we anticipate Noah Dobson lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders clash with the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

Dobson has scored in six of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.

Dobson averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 24:51 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 24:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:22 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 24:55 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:49 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 26:31 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 26:06 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:25 Away W 2-0

Islanders vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

