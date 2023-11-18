Noah Dobson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flames - November 18
The New York Islanders, with Noah Dobson, take the ice Saturday against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Dobson against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.
Noah Dobson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Dobson Season Stats Insights
- Dobson has averaged 24:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).
- In six of 16 games this season, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 11 of 16 games this season, Dobson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In seven of 16 games this season, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Dobson's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.
- There is a 40% chance of Dobson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Dobson Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|16
|Games
|2
|14
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|0
