The New York Islanders, with Noah Dobson, take the ice Saturday against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Dobson against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

Noah Dobson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Islanders vs Flames Game Info

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson has averaged 24:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In six of 16 games this season, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 16 games this season, Dobson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 16 games this season, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Dobson's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Dobson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 2 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

