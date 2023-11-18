Noah Hanifin Game Preview: Flames vs. Islanders - November 18
Noah Hanifin will be in action when the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Considering a wager on Hanifin in the Flames-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.
Noah Hanifin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Flames vs Islanders Game Info
Hanifin Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, Hanifin has averaged 22:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.
- Hanifin has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Hanifin has a point in six of 16 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- In three of 16 games this year, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 45.5% that Hanifin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.
Hanifin Stats vs. the Islanders
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|16
|Games
|2
|7
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|1
