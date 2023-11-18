Noah Hanifin will be in action when the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Considering a wager on Hanifin in the Flames-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.

Noah Hanifin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Flames vs Islanders Game Info

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Hanifin has averaged 22:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Hanifin has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hanifin has a point in six of 16 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 16 games this year, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Hanifin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 16 Games 2 7 Points 1 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

