The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) will play their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (4-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Houston matchup.

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-7) 59.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-6.5) 59.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Betting Trends

Oklahoma State has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Houston is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Oklahoma State & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma State To Win the Big 12 +600 Bet $100 to win $600 Houston To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

