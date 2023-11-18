Will Oliver Wahlstrom Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 18?
Will Oliver Wahlstrom light the lamp when the New York Islanders square off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Wahlstrom stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Wahlstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Wahlstrom averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wahlstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:36
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|13:32
|Home
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|6:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.