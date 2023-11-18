Will Oliver Wahlstrom light the lamp when the New York Islanders square off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Wahlstrom stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Wahlstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Wahlstrom averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:36 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:32 Home L 4-2 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:51 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

