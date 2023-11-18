Will Oliver Wahlstrom light the lamp when the New York Islanders square off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Wahlstrom stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Wahlstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Wahlstrom averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:36 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:32 Home L 4-2
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:51 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 7-4
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

