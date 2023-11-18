The New Jersey Devils, Ondrej Palat included, will meet the New York Rangers on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Palat's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Palat Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Palat has averaged 15:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Through 15 games this year, Palat has yet to score a goal.

Palat has a point in six games this season through 15 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Palat has an assist in six of 15 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Palat has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 30 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 9 6 Points 5 0 Goals 2 6 Assists 3

