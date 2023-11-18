Can we expect Owen Tippett scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

  • In five of 16 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • Tippett has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 40 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 12:19 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 2 1 1 16:13 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 13:52 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:30 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:49 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:56 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:59 Home W 6-2

Flyers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

