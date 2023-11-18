The Philadelphia Flyers, Owen Tippett included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Tippett? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Owen Tippett vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 15:19 on the ice per game.

In five of 16 games this year, Tippett has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tippett has a point in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Tippett hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 3 11 Points 1 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

