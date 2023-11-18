How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) take on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on DSN.
Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
- TV: DSN
Pennsylvania Stats Insights
- The Quakers made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Pennsylvania had a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Quakers were the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawks finished 294th.
- Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Quakers recorded were 8.7 more points than the Hawks gave up (66.3).
- Pennsylvania went 15-7 last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Quakers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Maryland-Eastern Shore compiled a 12-3 straight up record in games it shot above 41.8% from the field.
- The Quakers ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hawks ranked 121st.
- The Hawks put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 2.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Quakers gave up to opponents.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore had a 15-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.
Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison
- Pennsylvania averaged 80.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.2 more points than it averaged in away games (69.9).
- Defensively the Quakers were better in home games last year, allowing 71.1 points per game, compared to 72.9 on the road.
- In home games, Pennsylvania drained 0.7 more treys per game (8.5) than in away games (7.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (34.7%).
Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison
- Maryland-Eastern Shore scored more points at home (78.0 per game) than away (63.3) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Hawks allowed 7.9 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than away (69.6).
- Maryland-Eastern Shore knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (31.4%).
Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Bucknell
|W 80-61
|Palestra
|11/10/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 69-61
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/13/2023
|Villanova
|W 76-72
|Palestra
|11/18/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Palestra
Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Temple
|L 85-65
|Liacouras Center
|11/11/2023
|Cairn
|W 83-65
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/15/2023
|Longwood
|L 80-61
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
