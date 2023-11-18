The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) take on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on DSN.

Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
  • TV: DSN

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

  • The Quakers made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Pennsylvania had a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Quakers were the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawks finished 294th.
  • Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Quakers recorded were 8.7 more points than the Hawks gave up (66.3).
  • Pennsylvania went 15-7 last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights

  • The Hawks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Quakers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore compiled a 12-3 straight up record in games it shot above 41.8% from the field.
  • The Quakers ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hawks ranked 121st.
  • The Hawks put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 2.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Quakers gave up to opponents.
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore had a 15-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison

  • Pennsylvania averaged 80.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.2 more points than it averaged in away games (69.9).
  • Defensively the Quakers were better in home games last year, allowing 71.1 points per game, compared to 72.9 on the road.
  • In home games, Pennsylvania drained 0.7 more treys per game (8.5) than in away games (7.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (34.7%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison

  • Maryland-Eastern Shore scored more points at home (78.0 per game) than away (63.3) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Hawks allowed 7.9 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than away (69.6).
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (31.4%).

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Bucknell W 80-61 Palestra
11/10/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 69-61 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/13/2023 Villanova W 76-72 Palestra
11/18/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center
11/24/2023 Lafayette - Palestra
11/25/2023 Belmont - Palestra

Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Temple L 85-65 Liacouras Center
11/11/2023 Cairn W 83-65 Hytche Athletic Center
11/15/2023 Longwood L 80-61 Hytche Athletic Center
11/18/2023 Pennsylvania - Hytche Athletic Center
11/22/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena

