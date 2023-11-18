The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) take on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on DSN.

Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland TV: DSN

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

The Quakers made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Pennsylvania had a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Quakers were the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawks finished 294th.

Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Quakers recorded were 8.7 more points than the Hawks gave up (66.3).

Pennsylvania went 15-7 last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights

The Hawks' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Quakers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore compiled a 12-3 straight up record in games it shot above 41.8% from the field.

The Quakers ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hawks ranked 121st.

The Hawks put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 2.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Quakers gave up to opponents.

Maryland-Eastern Shore had a 15-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison

Pennsylvania averaged 80.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.2 more points than it averaged in away games (69.9).

Defensively the Quakers were better in home games last year, allowing 71.1 points per game, compared to 72.9 on the road.

In home games, Pennsylvania drained 0.7 more treys per game (8.5) than in away games (7.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (34.7%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison

Maryland-Eastern Shore scored more points at home (78.0 per game) than away (63.3) last season.

In 2022-23, the Hawks allowed 7.9 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than away (69.6).

Maryland-Eastern Shore knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (31.4%).

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Bucknell W 80-61 Palestra 11/10/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 69-61 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 11/13/2023 Villanova W 76-72 Palestra 11/18/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center 11/24/2023 Lafayette - Palestra 11/25/2023 Belmont - Palestra

Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule