Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) hit the court against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on DSN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore matchup.
Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: DSN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pennsylvania Moneyline
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pennsylvania (-10.5)
|140.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Pennsylvania (-9.5)
|140.5
|-590
|+410
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Pennsylvania went 16-10-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Quakers games.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore covered 15 times in 26 chances against the spread last year.
- Last year, 11 of the Hawks' games hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.