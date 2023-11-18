Saturday's game between the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) at Hytche Athletic Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-59 and heavily favors Pennsylvania to come out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Pennsylvania is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 10.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 140.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: DSN

DSN Where: Princess Anne, Maryland

Princess Anne, Maryland Venue: Hytche Athletic Center

Hytche Athletic Center Line: Pennsylvania -10.5

Pennsylvania -10.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Pennsylvania -550, Maryland-Eastern Shore +400

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 84, Maryland-Eastern Shore 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Pick ATS: Pennsylvania (-10.5)



Pennsylvania (-10.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

At 75.0 points scored per game and 72.0 points conceded last year, Pennsylvania was 95th in college basketball offensively and 237th on defense.

With 34.4 rebounds per game and 30.0 rebounds allowed, the Quakers were 43rd and 101st in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Pennsylvania was 62nd in the nation in assists (14.7 per game) last season.

The Quakers made 8.1 3-pointers per game and shot 36.0% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 92nd and 80th, respectively, in college basketball.

Giving up 8.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.6% from downtown last season, Pennsylvania was 332nd and 106th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, the Quakers attempted 61.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70% of the Quakers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 30% were 3-pointers.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Performance Insights

Maryland-Eastern Shore ranked 221st in college basketball last season with 69.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 67th with 66.3 points allowed per contest.

The Hawks ranked 294th in the nation with 29.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 265th with 32.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

Maryland-Eastern Shore delivered 13.5 assists per game, which ranked them 143rd in college basketball.

Although the Hawks committed 14.1 turnovers per game (21st-worst in college basketball), they ranked second-best in college basketball by forcing 18.1 turnovers per contest.

With 7.4 treys per game, the Hawks were 182nd in the country. They sported a 31.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 306th in college basketball.

Maryland-Eastern Shore gave up 6.4 three-pointers per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.2% three-point percentage (82nd-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Maryland-Eastern Shore last year, 60.3% of them were two-pointers (70.5% of the team's made baskets) and 39.7% were three-pointers (29.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.