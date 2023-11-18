The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) will meet the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hytche Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 PM ET and air on DSN.

Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Favorite: Pennsylvania (-10.5)

Pennsylvania (-10.5) Total: 140.5

140.5 TV: DSN

Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pennsylvania Rank Pennsylvania AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 95th 75.0 Points Scored 69.7 221st 237th 72.0 Points Allowed 66.3 67th 43rd 34.4 Rebounds 29.7 294th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 62nd 14.7 Assists 13.5 143rd 217th 12.2 Turnovers 14.1 338th

