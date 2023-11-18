Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) will meet the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hytche Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 PM ET and air on DSN.
Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pennsylvania (-10.5)
- Total: 140.5
- TV: DSN
Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)
- Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pennsylvania Rank
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|95th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|69.7
|221st
|237th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|67th
|43rd
|34.4
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|14.1
|338th
