The Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on DSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: DSN

DSN Where: Princess Anne, Maryland

Princess Anne, Maryland Venue: Hytche Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pennsylvania -11.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pennsylvania vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Records & Stats

The Quakers were 16-10-0 against the spread last year.

Pennsylvania won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter last year.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Quakers have an implied win probability of 88.2%.

Maryland-Eastern Shore covered 15 times in 26 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the Hawks were at least a +525 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has an implied victory probability of 16% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pennsylvania 16 61.5% 75 144.7 72 138.3 143.2 Maryland-Eastern Shore 8 30.8% 69.7 144.7 66.3 138.3 137.5

Additional Pennsylvania vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75 points per game the Quakers recorded were 8.7 more points than the Hawks gave up (66.3).

Pennsylvania went 13-7 against the spread and 15-7 overall last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

The Hawks scored just 2.3 fewer points per game last year (69.7) than the Quakers gave up (72).

Maryland-Eastern Shore put together a 6-1 ATS record and an 11-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72 points.

Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pennsylvania 16-10-0 2-1 16-10-0 Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-11-0 4-3 11-15-0

Pennsylvania vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pennsylvania Maryland-Eastern Shore 11-4 Home Record 10-3 6-9 Away Record 7-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

