Can we count on Philipp Kurashev finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Nashville Predators at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

