Can we count on Philipp Kurashev finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Nashville Predators at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kurashev stats and insights

  • Kurashev has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.