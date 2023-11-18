Philipp Kurashev will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Chicago Blackhawks face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Kurashev in the Blackhawks-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev has averaged 18:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Kurashev has twice scored a goal in a game this year in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of eight games this season, Kurashev has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of eight games this season, Kurashev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Kurashev hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Kurashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 8 Games 3 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.