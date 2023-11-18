Will Pierre Engvall Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 18?
When the New York Islanders play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pierre Engvall score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Engvall stats and insights
- Engvall has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Engvall recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:31
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:07
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Home
|W 3-2
Islanders vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
