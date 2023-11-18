When the New York Islanders play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pierre Engvall score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Engvall stats and insights

Engvall has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 4-1 11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:31 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:49 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:07 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

