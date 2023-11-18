The Nashville Predators (5-10) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO. The Predators have lost four games in a row.

Over the last 10 contests for the Blackhawks (3-7-0), their offense has totaled 25 goals while their defense has allowed 38 goals. They have had 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (16.7%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Predators 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-210)

Predators (-210) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 1-0-1 record in overtime matchups this season and a 5-9 overall record.

Chicago has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win all three games this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have earned 10 points in their seven games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Chicago has capitalized on a single power-play goal in six games and registered eight points with a record of 4-2-0.

Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 4-8-0 to record eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 21st 2.93 Goals Scored 2.57 28th 23rd 3.47 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 20th 30.4 Shots 26.1 31st 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 14th 20.63% Power Play % 12.5% 27th 30th 70% Penalty Kill % 78.72% 16th

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

