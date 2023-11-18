Saturday's game between the Monmouth Hawks (1-1) and Princeton Tigers (3-0) going head to head at OceanFirst Bank Center has a projected final score of 69-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Monmouth, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

According to our computer prediction, Monmouth should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 7. The two sides are projected to come in below the 139.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Princeton vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

OceanFirst Bank Center Line: Princeton -7

Princeton -7 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Princeton -323, Monmouth +250

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Princeton vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 69, Princeton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Princeton vs. Monmouth

Pick ATS: Monmouth (+7)



Monmouth (+7) Pick OU: Under (139.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Princeton Performance Insights

Last year, Princeton was 85th in college basketball on offense (75.5 points scored per game) and 127th defensively (68.5 points allowed).

On the boards, the Tigers were 20th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.6 per game) last year. They were 123rd in rebounds allowed (30.3 per game).

Princeton was 157th in the country in assists (13.3 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Tigers were 60th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.5) last year. They were 174th in 3-point percentage at 34.2%.

Last season, Princeton was 73rd in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.4 per game) and 82nd in defensive 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Last year, the Tigers took 41.8% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 58.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 31.4% of the Tigers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.6% were 2-pointers.

Monmouth Performance Insights

Monmouth struggled to produce points last year, ranking fourth-worst in college basketball with 61.7 points per game. It fared better defensively, ranking 306th by allowing 74.7 points per contest.

The Hawks ranked 288th in the country with 29.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 288th with 32.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Monmouth ranked 268th in college basketball with 12.0 dimes per game.

The Hawks committed 13.4 turnovers per game (316th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (66th-ranked).

It was a difficult season for the Hawks in terms of three-pointers, as they accumulated only 4.1 made threes per game (-3-worst in college basketball) and sank just 28.8% of their attempted three-pointers (worst).

Monmouth struggled to defend three-pointers last season, ranking seventh-worst in college basketball in three-pointers allowed per game (9.3) and 16th-worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.0%).

Monmouth took 74.9% two-pointers and 25.1% three-pointers last year. Of the team's baskets, 82% were two-pointers and 18% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.