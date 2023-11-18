The Princeton Tigers (3-0) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Monmouth Hawks (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Princeton vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Princeton -6.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Princeton vs Monmouth Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Tigers were 16-13-1 last year.

Princeton had a record of 6-1 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -323 or shorter last year (85.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 76.4%.

Monmouth went 12-21-0 ATS last year.

The Hawks entered 21 games last season as an underdog by +250 or more and were 2-19 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Monmouth has a 28.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Princeton vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Princeton 20 66.7% 75.5 137.2 68.5 143.2 142.9 Monmouth 15 45.5% 61.7 137.2 74.7 143.2 136.5

Additional Princeton vs Monmouth Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers recorded 75.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 74.7 the Hawks gave up.

Princeton went 8-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

The Hawks scored an average of 61.7 points per game last year, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.5 the Tigers allowed.

When it scored more than 68.5 points last season, Monmouth went 7-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Princeton vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Princeton 16-13-1 4-6-1 16-12-2 Monmouth 12-21-0 8-14 19-14-0

Princeton vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Princeton Monmouth 11-3 Home Record 3-10 7-4 Away Record 3-15 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 6-4-1 Away ATS Record 6-12-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.0 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 8-2-2 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

