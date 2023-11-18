When the Edmonton Oilers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Raphael Lavoie light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Raphael Lavoie score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Lavoie stats and insights

Lavoie is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Lavoie has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 61 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

