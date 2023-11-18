Rasmus Andersson will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders face off on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Andersson in the Flames-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Flames vs Islanders Game Info

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson has averaged 17:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Andersson has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Andersson has a point in seven games this year through 12 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Andersson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 12 games played.

Andersson has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 2 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

