Rasmus Andersson Game Preview: Flames vs. Islanders - November 18
Rasmus Andersson will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders face off on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Andersson in the Flames-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.
Rasmus Andersson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Andersson Season Stats Insights
- Andersson has averaged 17:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).
- Andersson has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Andersson has a point in seven games this year through 12 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- Andersson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 12 games played.
- Andersson has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Andersson Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|12
|Games
|2
|7
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
