The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Howard Bison (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Rutgers vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: B1G+

Rutgers Stats Insights

Last season, the Scarlet Knights had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Bison's opponents knocked down.

In games Rutgers shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 9-4 overall.

The Scarlet Knights were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison ranked 134th.

Last year, the Scarlet Knights recorded 68.4 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bison allowed.

When Rutgers put up more than 72.6 points last season, it went 9-2.

Howard Stats Insights

The Bison's 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights had given up to their opponents (40.0%).

Howard went 17-6 when it shot better than 40.0% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bison ranked 54th.

The Bison put up an average of 75.3 points per game last year, 14.2 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.

When Howard allowed fewer than 68.4 points last season, it went 11-1.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Rutgers posted 7.0 more points per game (71.3) than it did when playing on the road (64.3).

At home, the Scarlet Knights allowed 10.9 fewer points per game (57.0) than when playing on the road (67.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, Rutgers performed worse at home last season, averaging 5.8 threes per game with a 31.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 35.3% percentage on the road.

Howard Home & Away Comparison

At home, Howard scored 82.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.1.

The Bison gave up 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.8 on the road.

Howard made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than on the road (34.6%).

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Boston University W 69-45 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/12/2023 Bryant W 66-57 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/15/2023 Georgetown W 71-60 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/18/2023 Howard - Jersey Mike's Arena 11/27/2023 Saint Peter's - Jersey Mike's Arena 12/2/2023 Illinois - Jersey Mike's Arena

Howard Upcoming Schedule