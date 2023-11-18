How to Watch Rutgers vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Howard Bison (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rutgers vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rutgers Stats Insights
- Last season, the Scarlet Knights had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Bison's opponents knocked down.
- In games Rutgers shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 9-4 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison ranked 134th.
- Last year, the Scarlet Knights recorded 68.4 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bison allowed.
- When Rutgers put up more than 72.6 points last season, it went 9-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Howard Stats Insights
- The Bison's 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights had given up to their opponents (40.0%).
- Howard went 17-6 when it shot better than 40.0% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bison ranked 54th.
- The Bison put up an average of 75.3 points per game last year, 14.2 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.
- When Howard allowed fewer than 68.4 points last season, it went 11-1.
Rutgers Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Rutgers posted 7.0 more points per game (71.3) than it did when playing on the road (64.3).
- At home, the Scarlet Knights allowed 10.9 fewer points per game (57.0) than when playing on the road (67.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Rutgers performed worse at home last season, averaging 5.8 threes per game with a 31.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 35.3% percentage on the road.
Howard Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Howard scored 82.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.1.
- The Bison gave up 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.8 on the road.
- Howard made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than on the road (34.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rutgers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Boston University
|W 69-45
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/12/2023
|Bryant
|W 66-57
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/15/2023
|Georgetown
|W 71-60
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/18/2023
|Howard
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/27/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/2/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
Howard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 88-85
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 107-86
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/14/2023
|Boston University
|W 64-53
|Burr Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bryant
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.