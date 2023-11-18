The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Howard Bison (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rutgers vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rutgers Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Scarlet Knights had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Bison's opponents knocked down.
  • In games Rutgers shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 9-4 overall.
  • The Scarlet Knights were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison ranked 134th.
  • Last year, the Scarlet Knights recorded 68.4 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bison allowed.
  • When Rutgers put up more than 72.6 points last season, it went 9-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Howard Stats Insights

  • The Bison's 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights had given up to their opponents (40.0%).
  • Howard went 17-6 when it shot better than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bison ranked 54th.
  • The Bison put up an average of 75.3 points per game last year, 14.2 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.
  • When Howard allowed fewer than 68.4 points last season, it went 11-1.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Rutgers posted 7.0 more points per game (71.3) than it did when playing on the road (64.3).
  • At home, the Scarlet Knights allowed 10.9 fewer points per game (57.0) than when playing on the road (67.9).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Rutgers performed worse at home last season, averaging 5.8 threes per game with a 31.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 35.3% percentage on the road.

Howard Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Howard scored 82.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.1.
  • The Bison gave up 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.8 on the road.
  • Howard made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than on the road (34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Boston University W 69-45 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/12/2023 Bryant W 66-57 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/15/2023 Georgetown W 71-60 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/18/2023 Howard - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/27/2023 Saint Peter's - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/2/2023 Illinois - Jersey Mike's Arena

Howard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 88-85 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/12/2023 @ James Madison L 107-86 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/14/2023 Boston University W 64-53 Burr Gymnasium
11/18/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bryant - Chace Athletic Center
11/25/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.